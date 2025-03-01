What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for KROS Q2 Earnings?

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KROS. BTIG Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS opened at $11.08 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $448.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,539,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,032,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.