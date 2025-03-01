What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Sezzle Q3 Earnings?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sezzle in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price (up from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday.

Sezzle stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $477.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 9.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. The trade was a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

