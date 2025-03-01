What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Archrock FY2025 Earnings?

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Archrock has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,003,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

