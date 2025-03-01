What is Wedbush’s Forecast for DAWN Q1 Earnings?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

DAWN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -1.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after buying an additional 5,475,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,829,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after buying an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $15,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,739.65. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

