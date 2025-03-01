What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for JKHY Q3 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.59 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after buying an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

