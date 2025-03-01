What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CSL Q1 Earnings?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $340.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.25. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $332.04 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

