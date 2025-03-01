Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

