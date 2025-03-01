William Blair Expects Stronger Earnings for SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group cut their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.41. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.53 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,023,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,337,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

