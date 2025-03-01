William Blair Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

