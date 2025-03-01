William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for GSHD FY2025 Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $616,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

