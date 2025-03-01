William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

