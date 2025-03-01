Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average of $254.65. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $296.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,194.40. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

