Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,194.40. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,321 shares of company stock worth $111,763,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,259,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

