Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,321 shares of company stock worth $111,763,803. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.