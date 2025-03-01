Workday’s (WDAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.65. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

