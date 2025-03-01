Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Creative Planning raised its position in Workiva by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 6,373.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Workiva by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Workiva by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

