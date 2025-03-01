Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

