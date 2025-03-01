XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the January 31st total of 315,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
XChange TEC.INC Price Performance
XChange TEC.INC stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. XChange TEC.INC has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
XChange TEC.INC Company Profile
