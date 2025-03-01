Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Xencor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,239,000 after buying an additional 418,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,036,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,440 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,883 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

