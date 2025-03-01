Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xometry’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,586.57. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $517,537. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

