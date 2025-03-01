Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Yext by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

