Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ YOSH opened at $9.92 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

