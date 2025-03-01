Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ YOSH opened at $9.92 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.
About Yoshiharu Global
