Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $207.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

