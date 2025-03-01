Zacks Research Comments on BCE’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $23.11 on Thursday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 192.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BCE by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in BCE by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,350.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

