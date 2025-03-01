Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

