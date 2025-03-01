Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Amgen Q1 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.18 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $308.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.16. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,339,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
