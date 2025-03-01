Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for IBM Q2 Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

NYSE IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

