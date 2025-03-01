Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for IBM Q2 Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.92 EPS.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.