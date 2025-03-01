Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Cencora Q3 Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $478,309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $399,508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $322,460,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

