Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for EMR Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

