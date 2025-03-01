Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EL Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.