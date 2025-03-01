Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:QSR Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$94.38 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$86.06 and a twelve month high of C$112.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$73,111.61. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.98, for a total transaction of C$1,061,111.09. Insiders have sold 88,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,100 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

