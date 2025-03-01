Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $260,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,116. The trade was a 47.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

