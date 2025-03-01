Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

