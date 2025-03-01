Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

