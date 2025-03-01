Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
