Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.