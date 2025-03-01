ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

