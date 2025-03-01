ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

