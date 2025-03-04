13,517 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,107.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

