14,300 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

