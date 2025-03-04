5,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.