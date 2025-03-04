Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.