ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

