Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

