Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,188 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

