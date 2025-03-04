Amalgamated Bank Acquires 822 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

