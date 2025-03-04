Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.13, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.