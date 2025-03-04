Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,156 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

