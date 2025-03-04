Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

