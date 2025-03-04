Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

